Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $88.34. 4,241,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

