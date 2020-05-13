Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 588 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA remained flat at $$36.16 on Tuesday. 12,032,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,889,218. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

