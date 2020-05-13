SocialCoin Price Down 32.7% Over Last Week (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 49% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $953.26 and $80.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

