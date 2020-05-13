Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,907. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 85,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 198,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.