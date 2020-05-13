Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $2,420,363.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $331,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at $772,952.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,416. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,465. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

