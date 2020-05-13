SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ SP traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 203,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,107. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.51 million, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 41.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 436,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 48.8% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

