Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 4,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Spok has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders have acquired 6,614 shares of company stock valued at $64,140 over the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Spok by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spok by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spok by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.