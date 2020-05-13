Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.19 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SLI traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 63.90 ($0.84). 777,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.30 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

