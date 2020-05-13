Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.19 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SLI traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 63.90 ($0.84). 777,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.30 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31.
Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile
