Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. 8,474,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

