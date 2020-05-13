SteepCoin Market Cap Achieves $17,143.09 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $17,143.09 and $10.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000560 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000965 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

