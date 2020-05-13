Stephen Boston Sells 10,000 Shares of Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80), for a total value of A$11,290.00 ($8,007.09).
CYL stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.94 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216. Catalyst Metals Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of A$3.30 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of $242.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50.
Catalyst Metals Company Profile
