Stephen Boston Sells 10,000 Shares of Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.80), for a total value of A$11,290.00 ($8,007.09).

CYL stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.94 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216. Catalyst Metals Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of A$3.30 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of $242.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50.

Catalyst Metals Company Profile

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in Tandarra Gold, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, and Sebastian projects, which are located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

