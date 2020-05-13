Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 116,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,105. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $778.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 979.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

