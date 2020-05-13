Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of STOR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 749,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Store Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.