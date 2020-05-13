Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Shares of SNSS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 37,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,246. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,327,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

