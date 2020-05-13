Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

SGRY traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 63,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,330. The stock has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,931.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 624,419 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

