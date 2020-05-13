Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley downgraded Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,056. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

