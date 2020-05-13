Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 130.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.69%.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

