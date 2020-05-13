Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,128 shares during the quarter. Sykes Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.13% of Sykes Enterprises worth $57,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,994,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 197,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,593. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

