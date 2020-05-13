Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.48%.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $48,521. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

