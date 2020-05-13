SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 281,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

