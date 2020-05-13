TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 854,948 shares during the period. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of TCF Financial worth $98,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TCF Financial by 37.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 127.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. 951,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,416. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

