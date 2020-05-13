TCF Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

TCF Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,005. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.