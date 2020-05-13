Teleflex Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Teleflex has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $13.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

TFX traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,652. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

