Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNAV. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

TNAV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.26. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenav will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telenav by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telenav by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Telenav by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

