TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%.

TGTX opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

