The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 204,560.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,522 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.72% of The Ensign Group worth $34,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 225,466.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 441.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels bought 1,286 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 437,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,164. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

