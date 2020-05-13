Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.09. 1,787,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,460. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

