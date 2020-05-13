TheStreet Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to D+

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OCSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,450 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 566,970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 621,763 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,704,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 252,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

