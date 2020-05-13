TheStreet Upgrades Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) to C

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

IDN stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,819. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

