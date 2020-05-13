TheStreet Upgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to “C-“

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
Shares of LOVE traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 2,813.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81,543 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.