TheStreet Upgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to “C-“

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of LOVE traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 2,813.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 81,543 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

