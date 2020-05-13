ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKA. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.24 ($11.91).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting €4.12 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 7,139,409 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.59. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

