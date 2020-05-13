ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €7.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.24 ($11.91).

TKA stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €4.12 ($4.79). 7,139,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.59.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

