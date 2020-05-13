Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.20 million.

TDW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,949. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $25.11.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.