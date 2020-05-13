Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

