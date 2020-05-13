TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,017,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,255,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 250,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

