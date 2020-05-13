Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 12,500 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. 1,563,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,934. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.