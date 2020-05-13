Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 12,500 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.50. 1,563,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,934. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.
TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
