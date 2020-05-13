Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,934. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.