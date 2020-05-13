TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%.
NYSE TAC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 273,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,417. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.
