TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 273,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,417. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

