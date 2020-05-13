Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 63.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

