TrumpCoin Hits Market Cap of $135,018.57 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $135,018.57 and $1,687.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016304 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.01814149 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000413 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

