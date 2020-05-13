Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLW. Barclays cut shares of Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tullow Oil to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 87.14 ($1.15).

LON TLW traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 25.63 ($0.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.08. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.31 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

