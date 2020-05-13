Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Brenda A. Cline Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TYL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.74. 233,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.99 and a 200 day moving average of $301.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

