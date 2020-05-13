Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

UA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 455,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,261. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $40,472,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $15,586,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Under Armour by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 597,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after buying an additional 453,846 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

