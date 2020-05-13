Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4445 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

