Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4445 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of UN stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

