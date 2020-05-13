Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Increases Dividend to GBX 36.14 Per Share

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.14 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $34.72. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,196 ($55.20) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,098.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,366.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,420 ($58.14) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($46.04)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,506.82 ($59.28).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 1,250 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,256 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

