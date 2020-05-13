Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Employers Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Employers Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,559. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

