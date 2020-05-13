United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $25.42. United Continental shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 37,575,628 shares changing hands.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

