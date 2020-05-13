Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,407,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 961,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,281,240. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23.

